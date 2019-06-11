Kiara Advani: One Should Not Do What Kabir Singh Is Doing In The Movie

Kiara Advani, who plays the role of a medical student Preeti in Kabir Singh, says that her film does not glorify violence and self destructive love. In a recent interview to a leading news agency, Kiara said, "Through this film, we are trying to say do not go on a self-destruction path as it is not good for you and your loved ones. We are not propagating that or glamorising that in any way. One should not do what Kabir is doing.''

"For me, it is ok to be a protective lover but there is a thin line between becoming an obsessive lover and a protective one. Kabir is not obsessive, he is a protective lover. He loves her a lot and she is head over heels in love with him. It is a passionate, intense, innocent and raw love story," Kiara added.

In the same interview, Kiara also revealed how she got the movie, "I did a screen test for Kabir Singh and Sandeep sir liked it. Things were almost locked but then for reasons best known it did not work out then. The film went through casting changes and one day it came back to me. I did ask the director why cast me again? He said because 'I only see you'. He was convinced that only I could do this film. I truly believe films are in your destiny.''

She further added, "It was Arjun Kapoor who told me to watch this film because he knew I was doing Telugu movies at that time. And I had truly loved it. A few months later I read about a Hindi remake being in the pipeline. For me to be part of it and being directed by the original director for the Hindi version was important. He (Sandeep) has stayed true to the original film," she said.

For the uninitiated, Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey. The movie which stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role will hit the screen on June 21.