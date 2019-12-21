Kiara Advani In A Recent Interview Spoke About Good Newwz And Her Future Career Plan

Kiara Advani had a major breakthrough in her career this year with the massive success of Kabir Singh. The actress now is considered amongst the most prominent faces to look forward to in the coming years. The M.S Dhoni star, in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, opened up about the overwhelming love that’s coming her way and her future plans in the movies.

Kiara said, “Recently Akshay sir and I were in Chandigarh for a song launch and there were around 8000 people who started chanting “Priti, Priti” as soon as I walked in. That’s when it hit me that certain characters connect magically with people and live on, long after the film has ended. That’s what Kabir Singh did for me.”

She went on to add, “Five years ago, if somebody had asked me where I saw myself in five years, this is where I would have wanted to be. I think something right is happening in this journey. In the next five years, I just want to be the best.”

The actress also spoke fondly about her co-star Akshay Kumar. “From being launched by him, to working with him in Good Newwz and finally, being cast opposite him in Laxmmi Bomb, life has come a full circle. His professionalism and enthusiasm after all these years is contagious and inspiring.”

Kiara is currently busy promoting her next outing Good Newwz. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Diljith Dosanjh in lead roles. Good Newwz is all set to hit the silver screens next week.

