Kiara Advani On Her Plastic Surgery Going Wrong Rumours: I Could See Two Dollops On My Cheeks

Now, Kiara Talks About The Same Incident In A Recent Chat Show

While speaking to Anaita Shroff Adajania on her chat show Feet Up With The Stars season 2, Kiara reminisces the 'false' rumours about her plastic surgery and said, "I remember I was at a clothing line launch. I did my own make-up, as I thought I am good at it. But I went overboard that day and in all my pictures, I could see two dollops on my cheeks."

Kiara Also Ended Uo Believing That Something Has Changed On Her Face

She further added, "Maybe it was because of my high cheekbones or it was the highlighter. But everyone started saying that I had got botox done. It was so mean, that I started believing that something had changed on my face."

Kiara On The Work Front

On the work front, Kiara is quite busy with the projects. She will be next seen in Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor. Yesterday, the trailer of the film was dropped on YouTube and it has received positive reactions from the public!

The film is all set to release on June 21, 2019.

What's Next For Kiara?

After Kabir Singh, she will be next seen in Karan Johar's production - Good News. She will be seen sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh.