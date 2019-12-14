Kiara Advani On Kabir Singh Controversy: He Was A Flawed Person With Lots Of Issues

In her recent interview with a leading daily, actress Kiara Advani reacted to Kabir singh controversy and said that she believes, everybody is entitled to an opinion and it is fair too.

She said, "There was a section of the audience that was deeply disturbed by certain scenes in the film or certain characterization aspects. If I had to give my view, it is conflicting because, on one hand, I have a personal viewpoint, but as an actor, I can't judge the character that I am playing. As an artist, I need to believe in the character's thoughts and what she is doing."

Kiara further added that for her, it was a challenging part and she feels that was beautifully connected with the love story. She may not agree to what was happening or how she was reacting to it, but it was just a part and she was not playing herself.

"I may not agree with certain scenes and they may make me uncomfortable. But those things were there to also make you uncomfortable as his character [Kabir Singh] was flawed. I didn't look at him as a hero. For me, he was a flawed person with lots of issues. But that's what his journey was."

"Plus, at the end of the day, it's all fictional. However, whether it's right or wrong, everyone is entitled to their opinion. It's good that it was debated upon and I leave it at that. I looked at it as a film and a fictional tory, wherein nobody is telling you to be like any of them. I have moved on now," concluded Kiara.

Kiara is currently gearing up for Good Newwz. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also casts Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and is slated to hit the theatres on December 27, 2019.