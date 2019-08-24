English
    Kiara Advani Ditches Her Luxury Car And Takes Autorickshaw Ride!

    Kaira Advani, who has been busy lately with the shoot of her movie 'Laxmmi Bomb', was recently seen ditching her luxury car and taking a ride in an autorickshaw along with her friends.

    The actor had a fun time with her friends in the autorickshaw. A few photos of her in the autorickshaw were also seen online, where she can be seen smiling in a light blue pants and a white top.

    Meanwhile, Kiara Advani's upcoming film 'Laxmmi Bomb' has been receiving all attention ever since it was announced. Kiara, along with Akshay Kumar is currently working on the film, which is being directed by Raghava Lawrence. 'Laxmmi Bomb' is the Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Kanchana', which is a sequel to the horror series 'Muni'. 'Laxmmi Bomb', which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Tusshar Kapoor in the lead roles has been slated to hit theatres in June 2020.

    Raghava Lawrence earlier stepped down from the movie, claiming that he was not treated with respect. He took to Twitter and stated that the first look poster of the movie was released without his knowledge. He also stated in the tweet that he would meet Akshay Kumar and handover the script.

    However, Akshay Kumar intervened and convinced the director to rejoin the team, to which Lawrence agreed. He announced the same on Twitter stating that he was happy to be back in the movie. He also thanked actor Akshay Kumar and producer Shabinaa Khan for 'sorting the issues' and 'respecting him'.

    It is to be noted that 'Laxmmi Bomb' is Lawrence's debut Hindi movie. While the first look poster was released, it was also revealed that the film will hit the big screens on June 5, 2020. The Tamil version of the film had Lawrence in the lead role.

    Read more about: kiara advani laxmmi bomb
    Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 13:26 [IST]
