Kiara Advani To Play Female Lead In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Opposite Kartik Aaryan

If reports are to be believed, actor Kiara Advani has joined the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team, which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kiara will be seen playing the female lead in the film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the second installment of Akshay Kumar's 2007 horror-comedy.

Reports also suggest that the film will go on floors in October and that the movie is in the pre-production stage currently. Reading sessions will be started, closer to the first schedule of shoot.

Producer Bhushan Kumar took to Twitter to announce the sequel. "Finally after a long wait, excited to officially announce the haunting comedy #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 with a stellar team. This project has been in the works for a while and I'm really looking forward to it. In cinemas on 31st July, 2020. More details soon," Kumar tweeted.

Two posters of the film were also released by the producer, with the tagline, 'The Haunting Comedy Returns'. In the posters, Kartik can be seen dressed in a saffron outfit with dark sunglasses. People could not help but notice the resemblance to Akshay's character in the original.

While talking about the movie, Kartik had earlier stated in an interview that he was excited to be a part of the film. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa has always been one of my favourite comedy-supernatural thriller films and now being part of BB2 makes me really happy, especially because I've been a big fan of Akshay Kumar sir and it's a great responsibility to take his Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward. It's a hilarious script and Anees sir has taken it on another level," the actor said.

The film is co-produced by Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar. Anees Bazmi will be helming the project. Anees said he is happy to collaborate with Kumar and Khetani again.