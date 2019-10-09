    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kiara Advani’s Twitter Account Gets Hacked; Actress Urges Followers To Not Click On Suspicious Links

      In the age of social media, even celebrities become victims to cyber crime. Bollywood star Kiara Advani recently got her Twitter account hacked. The actress shared the news through two Instagram stories. She alerted everyone not to click on any suspicious links posted on her Twitter account, and requested us to ignore strange tweets which may be posted.

      Kiara Advani’s Twitter Account Gets Hacked!

      Suspicious activity on her Twitter account, wherein DMs were sent to her followers brought the incident to light. On one of her Instagram stories, Kiara wrote, "My Twitter account has been hacked. We are working on it to get it back. Please ignore any unnecessary or strange tweets being posted." (sic)

      "Please do not click on any suspicious link that is being sent from my Twitter account. My account is still hacked and this link is not sent by me," (sic) Kiara added.

      Some time ago, Bollywood's megastar, Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account was hacked by a Turkish group, which replaced Amitabh's profile picture with that of Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan. Shahid Kapoor, Anupam Kher and singer Adnan Sani also became victims of hacking by the same group.

      On the work front for Kiara, she was last seen in Kabir Singh, co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy, the film became a massive commercial hit. Next up, Kiara will be seen in Shershaah, Laxxmi Bomb, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

      Read more about: kiara advani twitter
      Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
