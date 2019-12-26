Kiara Advani Walks Out Of Varun Dhawan's Mr. Lele

Kiara Advani, the charming actress is the new busy bee of Bollywood. Earlier, it was reported that Kiara Advani is teaming up with Varun Dhawan for the upcoming Shashank Khaitan directorial, which has been titled as Mr. Lele. However, the latest reports suggest that the Good Newwz actress has walked out of the project.

According to the latest updates, Kiara Advani has decided to quit the Varun Dhawan starrer due to her busy schedule. Reportedly, the actress is extremely busy with some promising projects in her kitty and is unable to accommodate dates for Mr. Lele. The team is now considering some other popular faces of Bollywood for the role.

Varun Dhawan has earlier shared the screen with Kiara Advani in the magnum opus Kalank. The actress appeared in a cameo appearance in the multi-starrer, which went on to become a critical and commercial failure. However, the 'First Class' song, which featured Varun and Kiara went on to become a chartbuster.

Mr. Lele, which is said to be an out-and-out entertainer, is a two-heroine project. Bhumi Pednekar, the talented actress has been considered to play the second female lead in the movie. However, the actress is yet to sign the dotted line. If things fall in place, Mr. Lele will mark Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar's first onscreen collaboration.

According to the reports, the Varun Dhawan-Shashank Khaitan project is expected to start rolling by the mid-2020. The yet to be titled project is produced by Karan Johar for Dharma Productions. The team is expected to launch the project officially, once the lead cast is finalised.

Kiara Advani's much-awaited project Good Newwz hit the theatres on December 26, Friday and has been receiving positive reviews. The actress will be next seen in the upcoming Akshay Kumar project Laxmmi Bomb, which the remake of Tamil blockbuster Kanjana, and the Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

