KIFF 2019: When Shah Rukh Khan Said He Is Just A Good-Looking Face!

Shah Rukh Khan and witty speeches go hand-in-hand. The superstar never fails to leave the audience grinning from ear-to-ear with his impeccable sense of humour. Recently at the inauguration of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), the Badshah of Bollywood once again charmed hearts with his funny side.

After Shah Rukh finished his speech at the event, the audience clamoured to hear some peppy dialogues from his movies. Seeing this, the actor commented that nobody takes 'serious speeches of movie stars seriously', and at the end of it all, he was just considered a good-looking face.

Addressing the audience with a smile on his face, King Khan said, "I know, I know, I know nobody takes serious speeches of movie stars seriously. At the end of all, I am just a good looking face. Ya, that's it. My presence here becomes useless if I don't say a dialogue." (sic)

Taking a cue from his famous dialogue from Raees, Shah Rukh further added, "Ammijan kehti thi, ki koi film festival chota ya bada nehi hota. Lekin KIFF se sundar koi bhi dusra festival nahin hota (My mother used to say, no film festival is small or big. But no other festival can be more beautiful than KIFF)."

On the work front, the superstar who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero', is yet to officially announce his next project. While speculations around his next continue to float in the media, the actor said he plans to play a "good character in a commercial film" to make his youngest child AbRam understand the reason for people's love for him.

