SHOCKING! Koena Mitra Gets 6-month Imprisonment In Cheque Bounce Case

As shocking as it might sound, Koena Mitra has reportedly been convicted by a metropolitan magistrate's court and sentenced to six months of imprisonment.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, a model named Poona Sethi filed a complaint against Koena. The 'Musafir' actress was asked to pay Rs 4.64 lakh to the complainant. The amount included an interest of Rs 1.64 lakh.

The report states that Poonam had filed a complaint in 2013 on account of Koena's cheque to her, bouncing for "want of funds." However, the allegations have been denied by Koena, who will soon challenge the court's judgment.

The report stated details about the case wherein it was mentioned that Koena Mitra had borrowed Rs 22 lakh from Poonam Sethi. This transaction occurred over a period of time. Later, during repayment of the loan, Poonam Sethi received a cheque of Rs 3 lakh from Koena Mitra. However, this cheque was not accepted by the bank and it bounced.

Following the dishonouring of the cheque, Poonam Sethi sent a legal notice to Koena Mitra on July 19, 2013. The actress was unable to pay the required amount even after receiving the notice. Then, Poonam Sethi filed a court complaint on October 10, 2013.

During the hearing, Koena offered a point of contention that the complainant stole her cheques. She had reportedly further argued that Sethi was lending money illegally. To this, the court held that the arguments were mutually contradicting.

"Furthermore, in the present matter, said cheque is not dishonoured on the count of 'payment stopped by drawer'. It is dishonoured on the count of 'funds insufficient'. If at all, it is presumed that complainant took the cheques from the accused's house, which was blank and misused them, then the option of stopping the payment was very well available with the accused. But she did not do anything like this. Thus, the conduct of accused prior and subsequent to the dishonoured of said cheque constrained me to hold that this defence is afterthought and taken only to evade the liability," the court, as per the Mumbai Mirror report observed. (-sic)

Meanwhile, Koena told Mirror, "The case is totally false and I have been framed in the matter." She further revealed that her lawyers, who could not be present in the court during her final hearing, are in the process of appealing to the higher court.