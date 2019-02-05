Kartik Aaryan DISSES Ayushmann Khurrana? Says Could Have Done A Better Job In AndhaDhun

I Would Have Done A Better Job Than Ayushmann Khurrana In AndhaDhun, Says Kartik Aaryan

During the rapid fire round, Karan Johar asked Kartik Aaryan to name one movie which he thinks he could have done a better job than the lead actor, for which Kartik promptly replied, "AndhaDhun".

But... Kartik Aaryan Was Just Joking!

Right after the question, Karan Johar asked Kartik Aaryan to reveal a lie he can say without batting an eyelid and Kartik Aaryan said "That I can do a better job in Ayushmann Khurrana's AndhaDhun." The trio erupted with laughter. Kartik has a great sense of humour, folks!

Keeping Up With The Suspense

In the same teaser, Karan Johar revealed to Kartik Aaryan that singer Badshah called him an overrated actor and Kartik looked surprised and confused. We gotta see the show when it's out to know his complete reaction. KJo is keeping up with the suspense and that's what he does best!

Luka Chuppi - Grand Release

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan starrer Luka Chuppi is all set to hit the theatres on March 1, 2019. The movie revolves around the storyline of live-in relationships and how Indian parents deal with it. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.