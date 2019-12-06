    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kolkata Actress Files Police Complaint Against Youths For Harassing Her

      By Pti
      A film actress on Thursday lodged a police complaint against a group of unidentified youths for harassing her last night in Salt Lake area in the northern fringes of the city, police said.

      The accused are yet to be arrested. In her complaint lodged at Bidhan Nagar (North) police station, the actress said she was harassed by a group of car-borne youths last night while returning home in Salt Lake. The miscreants followed her in their car from Ultadanga crossing, she said, adding they later overtook her car.

      Kolkata Actress Files Police Complaint Against Youths For Harassing Her

      She said the youths sitting inside the car made vulgar comments and inappropriate gestures at her, while overtaking her car, the police said. At this, the actress took down pictures of the car and noted its registration number and lodged her complaint with the police on Thursday morning. The Bidhannagar police commissionaire said it has lodged a case and is probing it.

      Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 12:12 [IST]
