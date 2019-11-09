KIFF 2019: Shah Rukh Khan Leaves His On-screen Mom Rakhee All Emotional! Watch Video

    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Shah Rukh Khan and the veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar have worked together in many films. Who could forget Rakhee's iconic dialogue from Karan Arjun 'Mere Karan Arjun Aaenge'? Last night, both Rakhee Gulzar and Shah Rukh Khan graced the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) and shared some adorable moments with each other.

      In one of the viral videos, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen trying to speak Bangla, while repeating after Rakhee. In another video, Rakhee can be seen getting all emotional while sharing the stage with Mr Khan. While hugging Rakhee, Shah Rukh says, "For me, it's just an excuse to stand close to the most beautiful woman in the world. So, thank you very much Rakhee Ji." (sic)

      The dignitaries, the audience everyone is in awe as Rakhi Ji teaches SRK to speak in Bangla ❤️ And the words of SRK sound the sweetest

      SRK recalls about his moments with Rakhi Ji during Baazigar and Rakhi ji is totally emotional as SRK recalls the memories ❤️ #KIFF2019

      kolkata-international-film-festival-shah-rukh-khan-leaves-rakhi-gulzar-all-emotional

      Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, KIFF also saw the attendance of Germany's Oscar winning director Volker Schlondorff, Andie MacDowell, Dusan Hanak, Mahesh Bhatt, Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty, Shatabdi Roy, Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

      During his speech, Shah Rukh also confessed his love for the Sex Lies And Videotape actress and said that he has loved her since he was 26.

      At the event, Nusrat Jahan presented the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival commemoration trophy to Shah Rukh Khan, as the audience cheered for him fervently.

