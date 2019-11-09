KIFF 2019: Shah Rukh Khan Leaves His On-screen Mom Rakhee All Emotional! Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar have worked together in many films. Who could forget Rakhee's iconic dialogue from Karan Arjun, 'Mere Karan Arjun Aaenge'? Last night, both Rakhee Gulzar and Shah Rukh Khan graced the 25th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) and shared some adorable moments.

In one of the viral videos, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen trying to speak Bangla, while repeating after Rakhee. In another video, Rakhee can be seen getting all emotional while sharing the stage with Mr Khan. While hugging Rakhee, Shah Rukh says, "For me, it's just an excuse to stand close to the most beautiful woman in the world. So, thank you very much Rakhee Ji." (sic)

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, KIFF also saw the attendance of Germany's Oscar-winning director Volker Schlondorff, actress Andie MacDowell, Slovakian filmmaker Dušan Hanák, director Mahesh Bhatt, actress Nusrat Jahan, actress Mimi Chakraborty, actress and politician Shatabdi Roy, cricketer Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

During his speech, Shah Rukh also confessed his love for Andie MacDowell and said that he has loved her since he was 26.

At the event, Nusrat Jahan presented the 25th KIFF commemoration trophy to Shah Rukh Khan, as the audience cheered for him fervently.

