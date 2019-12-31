Krishna Shroff Shares Liplock With Boyfriend Eban Hyams; Says She Is Grateful To Have Met Love!

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff recently admitted being in a relationship with Eban Hyams while speaking with a leading tabloid. Since then, the couple has been indulging in some public display of affection on social media. While Jackie Shroff's daughter often keeps grabbing headlines for her bold pictures, she once again took the Internet by storm by sharing some sizzling pictures with her beau.

Sharing some pictures from her intimate moments with Eban, Krishna captioned them as, "Always making me laugh. 😆 Grateful to have met my best friend, twin soul, and love this year. ♥️✨ @ebanhyams." In one of the photos, the lovebirds are also seen sharing a passionate liplock.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Ashmit Patel dropped a comment, "Happy new year in advance to you lovers @ebanhyams. Love the ink by the way." Krishna also posted a Boomerang video on her Instagram story, in which she was seen kissing Eban. She captioned it as, "Everyday paradise with @ebanhyams."

Meanwhile, Krishna's brother Tiger Shroff trolled her kissing picture by writing, "Eban...poor guy."

Krishna shared one more picture of herself chilling by the poolside in a black bikini. Tiger once again pulled her leg and dropped a 'nauseated face' emoji. The Baaghi actor's attempt to troll her went in vain as Krishna replied back, "@tigerjackieshroff Love you too."

Opening up about her love story with Eban, Krishna earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn't met in long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban."

Unlike her brother Krishna has no Bollywood aspirations and said in one of her interviews, "When it comes to acting, I have always been very clear from the beginning that it's not something that intrigues me. I am not the one to face the camera... I am a very private person. I like my own zone and I like being in my own space. I have a couple of friends that I have known for almost 20 years now and it's just me and them in my own little bubble."

