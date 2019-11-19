Kriti Kharbanda Finally Admits Dating Pulkit Samrat; Says 'I Am In A Very Happy Place'

Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat Are In Love

When quizzed about rumours of her dating Pulkit Samrat, the actress told the leading daily, "No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other."

The Actress Wanted To Break The News To Her Parents First

"In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I'm dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it's I think there's a time for everything when you're comfortable talking about it," (sic) Kriti was quoted as saying.

Kriti Says She's In A Happy Place

Spilling the beans about their love story, Kriti further revealed, "Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I'm in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat."

Kriti Kharbanda On Falling In Love

Earlier in an interview, Kriti was all praises for her beau and was quoted as saying, "We even complete each other's sentences while talking. I know what he is thinking. We have connected so much and had a lot of conversation. I think we have come to a point where we don't need to say anything to each other. We both know what the other one is thinking. He has changed drastically in the last one year and I am in awe. I am so impressed with the way he carries himself, the way he conducts himself and the respect he has for his co-actors and seniors. I know he is a good person and he is here to stay."