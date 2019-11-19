Kriti Kharbanda Finally Admits Dating Pulkit Samrat; Says 'I Am In A Very Happy Place'
Make way for the newest couple in tinsel town! After months of playing hide-and-seek with the media, Kriti Kharbanda has finally put all rumours to rest by confirming her relationship with her 'Pagalpanti' co-star Pulkit Samrat.
In an interview with the Times of India, the 'Housefull 4' actress admitted to dating Pulkit and also said that she had wanted to break the news to her parents before announcing it to the world. Scroll down to read more.
Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat Are In Love
When quizzed about rumours of her dating Pulkit Samrat, the actress told the leading daily, "No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other."
The Actress Wanted To Break The News To Her Parents First
"In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I'm dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it's I think there's a time for everything when you're comfortable talking about it," (sic) Kriti was quoted as saying.
Kriti Says She's In A Happy Place
Spilling the beans about their love story, Kriti further revealed, "Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I'm in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat."
Kriti Kharbanda On Falling In Love
Earlier in an interview, Kriti was all praises for her beau and was quoted as saying, "We even complete each other's sentences while talking. I know what he is thinking. We have connected so much and had a lot of conversation. I think we have come to a point where we don't need to say anything to each other. We both know what the other one is thinking. He has changed drastically in the last one year and I am in awe. I am so impressed with the way he carries himself, the way he conducts himself and the respect he has for his co-actors and seniors. I know he is a good person and he is here to stay."
Before 'Pagalpanti', Pulkit and Kriti had earlier shared screen space in 'Veerey Ki Wedding'. On the personal front, Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira. But the couple divorced in 2015. Post that, the actor was linked to his 'Sanam Re' co-star Yami Gautam.
