Kriti Sanon’s Advice To Sister Nupur Sanon: ‘Don’t Pick A Film Just Because You Want To Be On Set’

Kriti Sanon has firmly established herself as an actor who is here to stay. Having clocked in half a decade in the Hindi film industry, she has made mistakes and learnt from them. Now that her sister Nupur Sanon is all ready to make her big screen debut, Kriti has invaluable advice for her.

Nupur has made her debut in the industry with a music video, Filhall, starring opposite Akshay Kumar. Reports have it that she is now undergoing full preparation to enter the big screen. Before that, her sister Kriti has some advice for her.

"I always tell Nupur that I understand that sometimes, ek jaldi hoti hai ki main shuru kar deti hoon. You feel a bit restless and want to be on set but my mantra is, 'don't take up a film just because you want to be on set. Take up the right project because the gut feeling is always right.' It's a feeling that comes from inside. Sometimes, you don't even know why you are feeling it but you just know that this is right. I feel Filhall happened because she didn't do anything random before it," said Kriti in a recent interview.

Kriti further spoke about the importance of making the right choices. She said that the biggest challenge she has faced is with regard to picking the right projects, because the results of that choice will only be known later. She admits that she is a bit indecisive, and she takes a long time to say yes to a project unless it is a gut feeling.

Kriti was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama, Panipat. The film also starred Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Kriti was praised for her performance by audience and critics alike.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Says Akshay Kumar Is The Best Co-Star For Her Sister Nupur Sanon To Have Debuted With

ALSO READ: Nupur Sanon Gets Emotional While Praising Sister Kriti Sanon Post Watching Panipat!