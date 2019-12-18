    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kriti Sanon’s Advice To Sister Nupur Sanon: ‘Don’t Pick A Film Just Because You Want To Be On Set’

      By
      |

      Kriti Sanon has firmly established herself as an actor who is here to stay. Having clocked in half a decade in the Hindi film industry, she has made mistakes and learnt from them. Now that her sister Nupur Sanon is all ready to make her big screen debut, Kriti has invaluable advice for her.

      Kriti Sanon Gives Invaluable Advice To Sister Nupur

      Nupur has made her debut in the industry with a music video, Filhall, starring opposite Akshay Kumar. Reports have it that she is now undergoing full preparation to enter the big screen. Before that, her sister Kriti has some advice for her.

      "I always tell Nupur that I understand that sometimes, ek jaldi hoti hai ki main shuru kar deti hoon. You feel a bit restless and want to be on set but my mantra is, 'don't take up a film just because you want to be on set. Take up the right project because the gut feeling is always right.' It's a feeling that comes from inside. Sometimes, you don't even know why you are feeling it but you just know that this is right. I feel Filhall happened because she didn't do anything random before it," said Kriti in a recent interview.

      Kriti further spoke about the importance of making the right choices. She said that the biggest challenge she has faced is with regard to picking the right projects, because the results of that choice will only be known later. She admits that she is a bit indecisive, and she takes a long time to say yes to a project unless it is a gut feeling.

      Kriti was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama, Panipat. The film also starred Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Kriti was praised for her performance by audience and critics alike.

      ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Says Akshay Kumar Is The Best Co-Star For Her Sister Nupur Sanon To Have Debuted With

      ALSO READ: Nupur Sanon Gets Emotional While Praising Sister Kriti Sanon Post Watching Panipat!

      Read more about: kriti sanon
      Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 19:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 18, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue