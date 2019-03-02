Kriti Sanon Distributes Luka Chuppi Tickets To Audiences; Ranveer Singh Is In Intense Work Mode

Kriti Hands Out Luka Chuppi Tickets To Audiences At The Box Office

Kriti Sanon wanted to completely immerse herself in the experiences of audiences going in to catch a movie. So she decided to hand out tickets of her latest film Luka Chuppi, to the audiences from behind a box office. Wanting to see audience's reaction before they watched the movie, the excitement on Kriti's face was clearly visible but she made the day of those going in to watch the movie.

She Looked Pretty In A Casual Avatar

Donning a white tank cropped top with a tie front, teamed with high waist denims with floral appliqué work, Kriti looked very pretty on Saturday when she posed for pictures outside the theatre. Kriti had been very busy promoting her latest film Luka Chuppi along with her co-star Kartik Aaryan. Now she is reveling in the commercial success of the movie as it has had a very good opening weekend at the box office.

Ranveer Was Snapped Outside A Dubbing Studio

While still reveling in the fantastic commercial and critical success of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is not one to take a break from working. The top actor was spotted outside a dubbing studio by the paps on Saturday evening. He looked cool as usual in his quirky fashion avatar, wearing a yellow t-shirt with a white zip up hoodie, and brick red track pants. He sported classic white sneakers to complete his outfit, and also wore a white hat and a cool pair of sunglasses.

He Has Been Prepping For His Next Film '83

Ranveer has been prepping for the role of former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev, in his biopic movie. The film tells the story of when the Indian team won the World Cup in 1983 under the captainship of Kapil Dev. Kabir Khan, the director had said, "The entire team is training. Veteran Test cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu is our coach, several cricket experts are coming in. Kapil Dev sir, Madan Lal sir, all the 1983 cricketers will come. I'm enjoying a lot. It's like a boot camp. Everyone trains for three hours, there's physical and skill training as well."