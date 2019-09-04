Kriti Sanon Is Excited About Her First Female-Centric Film Mimi; Says She’s Ready To Push Boundaries

Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the role of a young surrogate mother in Mimi, a film which is being directed by Laxman Uttekar. For Kriti, this is her first female-centric film, and she is very excited about being part of it. She feels she is in a good place to take a risk and push her boundaries.

She told IANS, "I am quite nervous. But nervousness is what is so exciting. The fact that I haven't done something like this before, the fact that it's so away from me and it's got emotions I have never experienced, is what is challenging."

She further added, "But at this point of time, I want to do something different, take a risk and push the envelope. I'm glad that 'Mimi' is going to be my first female-centric film."

Talking about how the movie is going to get our emotions worked up, she said, "It makes you smile, laugh, weep, feel good, everything." She added. "Laxman sir has a knack of understanding emotions and presenting it in an entertaining manner with a lot of situational humour and characters that you take back home."

The film's poster was released recently.

Mimi also stars Pankaj Tripathi. Kriti has worked with both, Laxman and Pankaj, previously in 'Luka Chuppi'.

