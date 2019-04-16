SAY WHAT? Kriti Sanon Gets Compared To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Says 'I Don’t Want Anything More'

Kriti Says These Comparisions Are 'Huge'

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Kriti said, "Well these are very very heavy comparisons, both the songs are my absolute favourites done by my absolute favourites Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit."

'I Don't Think I Want Anything More'

"I think they are very, very graceful dancers and when it comes to dance or to grace, when it comes to expressions, these two songs are numbers that we all watch when we want to learn more.

I think if people feel Aira Gaira is anywhere close to these two iconic numbers, I don't think I want anything more," said Kriti.

Kriti Further Added..

"Having said that, I don't think there can be songs that can really compare to these, because when they came they were just so fresh and so different from anything we had heard or seen and the way they were choreographed was also very different."

Kriti Concluded..

"I think the two boy one girl things is the common factor in Kajra Re and Aira Gaira but apart from that everything else about the songs is very different," concluded Kriti.

Kriti On Varun & Aditya Roy Kapur

"It was fun working with both of them as the song is all about enjoying and celebrations," said Kriti Sanon, while sharing her experience of dancing with them in Kalank.

For the unversed, Kalank is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow i.e., April 17, 2019.