Kriti Sanon Heads Out For Lunch At A Popular Club; Tara Sutaria Looks Serene In White When Spotted

Kriti Sanon Goes Out For Lunch On Sunday

Kriti Sanon was snapped by the paps when she headed out for lunch at a popular club in Juhu on Sunday afternoon. Kriti looked very pretty in a sleeveless yellow striped jumpsuit, and a snazzy pair of sunglasses. She had left her beautiful long tresses open. Kriti has been busy promoting her upcoming comedy drama film Luka Chuppi which is set to hit the theatres on March 1st. She will be starring opposite Kartik Aaryan in the movie which will be a quirky take on live in relationships.

Tara Sutaria Looks Absolutely Serene In White

Tara Sutaria looked absolutely serene when she was spotted by the paps at the famous Farmers' Café in Bandra on Sunday afternoon. She was a vision in white, wearing a long white kurta with matching palazzo pants. She carried a checkered print handbag, and wore very pretty silver sandals. Tara will be making her big screen debut in Student of the Year 2. She will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey in the movie. This will be Ananya's debut movie too.

Taimur Goes For A Piggyback Ride On Dad's Shoulders Again

Little Nawab and daddy Nawab, Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, got papped as they headed out for a walk on Sunday afternoon. Taimur loves his regular piggyback rides on his dad's shoulder and is so evident in the picture. He looked adorable in a navy blue t-shirt and grey shorts, teamed with white sneakers. Tim Tim was also delighted to see the paps as he usually is, and the smile on his face is sure to make your Sunday!

Khushi Kapoor & Boney Kapoor Snapped At The Airport

Khushi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor were snapped at the airport in the early hours of Sunday morning. It is the late Sridevi's first death anniversary today, and the deep hole she left in all hearts will take a long time to mend. Boney Kapoor, in order to mark Sridevi's death anniversary, auctioned a Saree of hers and will be giving the proceeds collected from the auction to a charity.