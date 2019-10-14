Kriti Sanon Hits Back At Criticism On Chumma Song From Housefull 4: How Is It Regressive?

These days, Kriti Sanon is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, 'Housefull 4' which also stars Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. With the release date of the movie inching closer, the makers have been dropping the songs one after the other.

The first track from 'Housefull 4' which was released online was 'Ek Chumma'. As soon as the song hit the internet, there was a section of netizens who slammed the song for its sexist overtones.

Recently when Kriti was asked about it in an interview with Mid-day, the actress said, "How is it regressive? The boys are saying [those lines] to their partner, not to a stranger. If Ek Chumma was disrespectful towards women, I would have spoken up."

Citing the example of 'Tareefan' song from Veere Di Wedding, Kriti further added, "In Tareefan [Veere Di Wedding], why was it not pointed that male models were being treated the way mainstream treats female models? In Coca Cola [song from Luka Chuppi], I was asked why the girl was being put down [through the lyrics]. But my character too was saying the same lines to the guy. How is it okay for a guy to be teased, but there's so much talk when a girl is being teased?"

Speaking about her work experience, she shared, "As an actor, my job is to do different things and cater to different audiences. It's tough to make people laugh. I was fortunate to be surrounded by a talented bunch of people. Akshay has a great sense of humour, both off and on-screen."

'Housefull 4' is slated to release on October 25, 2019. The film will lock horns at the box office with Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar's 'Saand Ki Aankh' and Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy's 'Made In China'.

