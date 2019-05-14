English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kriti Sanon Holidays In Turkey With Someone Special, Calls It A 'Date'! View Pictures Here

    By
    |

    After basking in the success if Luka Chuppi, the leggy lass Kriti Sanon is holidaying in Antalya, Turkey along with her friends and has posted several pictures and stories on her Instagram handle. The actress visited several tourist spots and looks happy and excited throughout. Also, the one that caught everyone's attention is when she mentioned she's holidaying with 'someone special' in Turkey and called it a 'date'.

    The 'Someone Special' Is A Cute Doggy Named Nero!

    Well well, the 'someone special' and Kriti Sanon's 'date' is none other than the cutest doggy she met while holidaying in Turkey. Nero.

    Nero Is Lazy Just Like Me, Says Kriti Sanon

    ''And i found my date for the trip! Meet Nero! Lazy like me, loves cuddles & has the purest hazel eyes that just need Love! @vishakhawadhwani #Antalya #Turkey,'' captioned Kriti Sanon on Instagram.

    So Sweet!

    The lovely Kriti Sanon captioned this picture as, "I love you too #Nero #Antalya #TurkeyTravel," hinting that doggy Nero has fallen in love with her and she's reciprocating.

    Visiting Tourist Spots

    Kriti Sanon let her hair down and hit the streets of Antalya, Turkey just like a commoner and shared the video clips on her Instagram stories. She's surely having one helluva time there, folks! The actress is also giving us all some serious holiday goals. Maybe it's time for a break and go on a holiday just like her too!

    Ananya Panday Reacts To Being Trolled: 'I Love All The Memes On Me, I Even Share It With My Friends'

    Read more about: kriti sanon
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue