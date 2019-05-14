Kriti Sanon Holidays In Turkey With Someone Special, Calls It A 'Date'! View Pictures Here

The 'Someone Special' Is A Cute Doggy Named Nero!

Well well, the 'someone special' and Kriti Sanon's 'date' is none other than the cutest doggy she met while holidaying in Turkey. Nero.

Nero Is Lazy Just Like Me, Says Kriti Sanon

''And i found my date for the trip! Meet Nero! Lazy like me, loves cuddles & has the purest hazel eyes that just need Love! @vishakhawadhwani #Antalya #Turkey,'' captioned Kriti Sanon on Instagram.

So Sweet!

The lovely Kriti Sanon captioned this picture as, "I love you too #Nero #Antalya #TurkeyTravel," hinting that doggy Nero has fallen in love with her and she's reciprocating.

Visiting Tourist Spots

Kriti Sanon let her hair down and hit the streets of Antalya, Turkey just like a commoner and shared the video clips on her Instagram stories. She's surely having one helluva time there, folks! The actress is also giving us all some serious holiday goals. Maybe it's time for a break and go on a holiday just like her too!