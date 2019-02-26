Kriti Sanon: I Am Happy With The Way My Career Is Shaping Up!

I Am Happy With The Way My Career Is Shaping Up!

"I am definitely happy with the way my career is shaping up. However, there is still a lot more to do and explore as an actor. I want to work with directors, who probably can push me," said Kriti Sanon to TOI.

I Feel The Need To Step Out Of My Comfort Zone

"I always feel the need to step out of my comfort zone and do things differently... like play an angst-driven character or someone who is nothing like me. From my days of struggle, I have learnt that one shouldn't take success or failure seriously as neither lasts too long."

The Journey Is Important, Not The Result!

"For me, the journey of a film is more important than the result. I have no regrets if a film like Raabta didn't connect with the audience, because I learnt a lot from the experience. People couldn't imagine that I could do a film like Bareilly Ki Barfi."

I Am Confident About Taking Risks

"I have been perceived as this glamorous and urban chick, and that's a perception I broke with the character of Bitti. Now, I am way more confident about taking risks. I would like to play a role where people say I've been wrongly cast so that I can shock them again," she summed it up.