Kriti Sanon: I Am Happy With The Way My Career Is Shaping Up!
Kriti Sanon is now a household name all across the country and is geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Luka Chuppi alongside Kartik Aaryan. The leggy lass has slowly yet steadily built her career in Bollywood and most of her movies have fared pretty well at the box office. During a recent interview, Kriti Sanon stated that she's happy with the way her career has shaped up.
"I am definitely happy with the way my career is shaping up. However, there is still a lot more to do and explore as an actor. I want to work with directors, who probably can push me," said Kriti Sanon to TOI.
"I always feel the need to step out of my comfort zone and do things differently... like play an angst-driven character or someone who is nothing like me. From my days of struggle, I have learnt that one shouldn't take success or failure seriously as neither lasts too long."
"For me, the journey of a film is more important than the result. I have no regrets if a film like Raabta didn't connect with the audience, because I learnt a lot from the experience. People couldn't imagine that I could do a film like Bareilly Ki Barfi."
"I have been perceived as this glamorous and urban chick, and that's a perception I broke with the character of Bitti. Now, I am way more confident about taking risks. I would like to play a role where people say I've been wrongly cast so that I can shock them again," she summed it up.
