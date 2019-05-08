English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kriti Sanon: I Had Written GMAT Exam As A Backup In Case My Career In Bollywood Didn't Pick Up

    By
    |

    Kriti Sanon has a BTech degree and was the most studious girl in her class right from her school days and didn't score anything less below 90 per cent. Her father a charted accountant and mother a professor, did everything possible for her to be highly educated and independent. However, fate had other plans for Kriti Sanon as she ventured in Bollywood and is one of the most successful actresses at the moment.

    I Wrote GMAT Exam As A Backup, Says Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon revealed that she had taken GMAT exams as a back up just in case her career in Bollywood didn't pick up. The best part is that the actress scored very high marks and her score was valid for a full five years.

    I Was A Serious & Studious Child!

    ''I was a very serious, studious child. I was a 90 per center. I think that's why I went for a BTech degree. But we always find our calling. I realised that I might have a problem sitting behind my desk everyday,'' she said to Indian Express.

    My Background Is Middle Class & I Found It Scary To Venture In Bollywood

    ''My parents were very supportive even though it's scary for them. I come from a middle class family. My dad is a charted accountant and my mom is a professor. To let their child go and explore in an industry where there is no security was hard. Every Friday is a new test in Bollywood. I had to convince them.''

    My GMAT Score Was Valid For Five Years

    ''I also gave the GMAT exam as backup, and got a score which would be valid for five years. I told them, that if Bollywood doesn't work out, I will take that up. That score is not valid any more,'' she summed it up.

    On The Work Front

    Kriti Sanon is currently shooting for her upcoming period-drama Panipat and it also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and co-produced by his wife Sunita Gowariker and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

    Ananya Panday Reacts To Being Trolled: 'I Love All The Memes On Me, I Even Share It With My Friends'

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 16:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue