Kriti Sanon: I Had Written GMAT Exam As A Backup In Case My Career In Bollywood Didn't Pick Up
Kriti Sanon has a BTech degree and was the most studious girl in her class right from her school days and didn't score anything less below 90 per cent. Her father a charted accountant and mother a professor, did everything possible for her to be highly educated and independent. However, fate had other plans for Kriti Sanon as she ventured in Bollywood and is one of the most successful actresses at the moment.
I Wrote GMAT Exam As A Backup, Says Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon revealed that she had taken GMAT exams as a back up just in case her career in Bollywood didn't pick up. The best part is that the actress scored very high marks and her score was valid for a full five years.
I Was A Serious & Studious Child!
''I was a very serious, studious child. I was a 90 per center. I think that's why I went for a BTech degree. But we always find our calling. I realised that I might have a problem sitting behind my desk everyday,'' she said to Indian Express.
My Background Is Middle Class & I Found It Scary To Venture In Bollywood
''My parents were very supportive even though it's scary for them. I come from a middle class family. My dad is a charted accountant and my mom is a professor. To let their child go and explore in an industry where there is no security was hard. Every Friday is a new test in Bollywood. I had to convince them.''
My GMAT Score Was Valid For Five Years
''I also gave the GMAT exam as backup, and got a score which would be valid for five years. I told them, that if Bollywood doesn't work out, I will take that up. That score is not valid any more,'' she summed it up.
On The Work Front
Kriti Sanon is currently shooting for her upcoming period-drama Panipat and it also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and co-produced by his wife Sunita Gowariker and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.