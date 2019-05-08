Kriti Sanon: I Had Written GMAT Exam As A Backup In Case My Career In Bollywood Didn't Pick Up

I Wrote GMAT Exam As A Backup, Says Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon revealed that she had taken GMAT exams as a back up just in case her career in Bollywood didn't pick up. The best part is that the actress scored very high marks and her score was valid for a full five years.

I Was A Serious & Studious Child!

''I was a very serious, studious child. I was a 90 per center. I think that's why I went for a BTech degree. But we always find our calling. I realised that I might have a problem sitting behind my desk everyday,'' she said to Indian Express.

My Background Is Middle Class & I Found It Scary To Venture In Bollywood

''My parents were very supportive even though it's scary for them. I come from a middle class family. My dad is a charted accountant and my mom is a professor. To let their child go and explore in an industry where there is no security was hard. Every Friday is a new test in Bollywood. I had to convince them.''

My GMAT Score Was Valid For Five Years

''I also gave the GMAT exam as backup, and got a score which would be valid for five years. I told them, that if Bollywood doesn't work out, I will take that up. That score is not valid any more,'' she summed it up.

On The Work Front

Kriti Sanon is currently shooting for her upcoming period-drama Panipat and it also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and co-produced by his wife Sunita Gowariker and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.