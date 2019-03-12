Kriti Sanon: I Learnt Horse Riding, Combat Training & Intense Sword Fighting For Panipat

I Took Marathi Classes To Get The Perfect Dialect

"I am playing the historical character of Parvati Bai and the journey of this character and its love story before and after her marriage with Sadashivrao Bhau seems to be intriguing. From being a North Indian Punjabi hailing from Delhi to playing a Marathi character, I had to pick up the Marathi dialect. For this, I took some Marathi classes as well since the pronunciation has to be perfect."

I Learnt Horse Riding & Sword Fighting For Panipat

"I am very happy donning this action-packed role. For this, I had to learn horse riding and also had to do a few swords fight scenes. Thankfully, I had already done a combat training that came handy for me while playing this character," said Kriti Sanon.

Kriti Sanon Shared An Anecdote From The Shoot...

"On the first day, we were shooting the marriage scene and I was given fresh flowers to wear. But, these flowers were the kind that dries off very fast. So, I had to keep changing these flowers for every scene. The next day, I requested them to bring roses for me so that I can wear them for a longer period of time."

Kriti Will Don The Kashta Saree All Throughout The Movie

"Designer Neeta Lulla will never like any of her character to wear readymade costumes. It takes me about half-an-hour to wear this saree and it is draped in a dancing manner, I feel. But, it is a comfortable attire," Kriti Sanon summed it up to Deccan Chronicle.

Panipat – Starcast & Grand Release

Apart from Kriti Sanon, Panipat also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles and the period-drama is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and co-produced by his wife Sunita Gowariker.