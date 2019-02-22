Kriti Sanon Looks Beautiful During Luka Chuppi Promotions; Kartik Aaryan Gets Cheeky: See Pics!

Kriti Sanon Looked Absolutely Beautiful At Luka Chuppi Promotions

Kriti Sanon looked absolutely beautiful while promoting her upcoming movie Luka Chuppi on Friday evening. Kriti was wearing a black button down dress for the event, her hair slicked back in a tight low bun. Her large silver hoop earrings added glamour to her outfit. But Kriti gave her outfit a casual twist by teaming her dress with a pair of classic white sneakers.

Kartik Aaryan Strikes A Luka Chuppi Pose

Kartik Aaryan also looked very handsome during a promotional event for Luka Chuppi today. He was wearing a white graphic sweatshirt with denims and a pair of black sneakers. He gave the Luka Chuppi pose while being snapped by the photographers. Kartik was snapped at the Mumbai airport yesterday.

Not One To Not Have A Little Fun!

Not one to stop himself from having a little fun, Kartik got a little cheeky at the promotions and looked over a security guard's shoulder as he was busy with his phone!

Luka Chuppi Releases On March 1st

Luka Chuppi is a movie which has a quirky take on live in relationships. The trailer promises lots of laughter and the audiences are quite excited for the movie's release. Luka Chuppi is set to hit the theatres on March 1st.

Kriti Is Not Nervous About The Film

Talking about audience's response to the trailer, Kriti had said in an interview with Times Of India, "I am always nervous when my film is releasing. But this time, I am happy as well as excited because the audience is connecting with the concept." She added, "They are liking the whole concept of the film. So I want to see how they actually react while watching the film. I feel this is one such film where I want to go to Gaiety cinema to see how the audience is reacting to the film."

Kartik Is Pumped Too

Kartik too is pumped about the movie. Speaking to Times Now, Kartik had said, "Luka Chuppi was one script that I really loved. It is a content driven film which has a commercial aspect to it. We are happy that the trailer has got a good response and there is positivity around the film."