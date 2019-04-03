Kriti Sanon MIFFED With Kartik Aaryan? Reacts To NOT Getting Enough Credits For Luka Chuppi Success

Kriti Feels It's Unfair That Only Kartik Is Getting Credits

Kriti says, "This business of overlooking the leading lady has been going on for a while and it's so unfair.

I am glad this conversation is finally happening. It's logical to talk about only the male protagonist when the leading lady doesn't have a lot to do, but when they are both carrying a film on their shoulders, the credit should be equally shared. Everybody deserves a mention."

Kriti Also Reacted To Pay Disparity

Speaking of pay disparity, Kriti said, "Remuneration should be in sync with two things - your role in the film and your capacity to pull in the audience.

There have been instances in the past when actresses have been paid more than their hero. For me, money is important, but never the reason to do a film. The script, my character and the crew are the key considerations."

Has Things Changed For Kriti After Delivering Back To Back Hits?

Kriti says she's thankful that she's surrounded by the people, who keeps her grounded and with Luka Chuppi's successful run at the box office, she's expecting better offers to choose from!

Kriti On Superstars Bringing Gender Equality

"It's great that Shahrukh sir has taken this step as it encourages others to work towards equality in every profession. It is motivational but cannot be practiced in isolation."

She Further Added..

"I don't know how much change it will bring about in our society as it needs to be accompanied with several other things to bring women at par with men. If you ask me, it's best to name the cast alphabetically rather than by gender. "

Kriti On Her Upcoming Films

Kriti is currently inundated with projects! She has Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat lined up. In Arjun Patiala, she will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh, while in Housefull 4, she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar. In Panipat, Kriti will share screen space with Arjun Kapoor and she's pretty excited about her period film!

Kriti Says It's Magical To Work With Ashutosh Gowariker In Panipat

Speaking of Panipat's development, Kriti says, "It's going great but there is still a lot of shoot left. We've been filming in Jaipur and Karjat and it's magical working with Ashutosh sir.

I have canned a swordfighting sequence and while doing it, I realised I enjoy action. If a great action script comes my way, I would love to do it."