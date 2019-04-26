English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kriti Sanon's Next Is A Movie On The Touchy Subject Of Surrogacy?

    By
    |

    Kriti Sanon is likely to team up with her "Luka Chuppi" director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan for a film on surrogacy. Sources close to the development said the film, titled "Mamma Mia", is currently in the writing stage. "The film is in the process of writing. There is a Marathi film called 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy', which is on surrogacy and Maddock Films has official rights of it. But we have just taken the core idea of it and have changed the entire story.''

    "There are no similarities between the two stories, the backdrop, the characters are different, just the idea of surrogacy mother we have taken. The Marathi film was made years ago. Back then, the emotions were different and today the taste of audience is changing. As makers, we have to fulfil their expectations," the sources said.

    Kriti Sanon Hot Red Silky Satin Backless Dress

    Kriti, who is basking in the glory of two back-to-back hit films "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Luka Chuppi", has liked the idea and is on board the project, they said. The film is expected to go on floors in November this year after the script is complete. Surrogacy is a subject which has been previously dealt in films such as Sushmita Sen's "Filhaal", Salman Khan-starrer "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke" and others.

    Filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming home production "Good News", featuring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, also reportedly deals with surrogacy. Kriti will be seen next in "Arjun Patiala" with Diljit Dosanjh, multi-starrer comedy film "Housefull 4" and Ashutosh Gowarikar's "Panipat".

    (PTI News)

    A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 12:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue