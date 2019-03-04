Kriti Sanon On Co-stars Having Fun: There Is No Harm In Healthy Flirting!

Kriti Sanon On Co-stars Having Fun On The Sets!

"Until we have fun and share positive vibes with our co-actor, the result (chemistry) will not be shown positively. Thus, having fun, sharing good vibes, and also enjoying on the set while sharing the same screen space is important," said Kriti Sanon to Deccan Chronicle.

Healthy Flirting Is Fine!

"If you feel it's flirting, then fine, I say there is no harm in healthy flirting," she said.

We As Actors Need To Be Happy While Going To The Sets!

"When we shoot for a particular film, sometimes it takes a few days, but at times, it also takes more than 100 days to complete a film. We should not get the feeling that we felt while grudgingly going to school. Similarly, until we feel happy to go to that set on a daily basis, we will not be able to give our best to the scenes."

Kartik Aaryan Shares Similar Sentiments Too!

Kartik Aaryan too was quick to agree with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon and he quipped, "Healthy flirting is not bad," and the duo signed off.