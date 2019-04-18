Kriti Sanon On Kalank Special Song: 'I Always Wanted To Work With Karan Johar'

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit starrer Kalank released on April 17, 2019 and the movie has received mixed reviews from all corners. The movie saw Kriti Sanon in a special number Aira Gaira where she shakes a leg with Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. During a recent interview, Kriti Sanon opened up by saying that she always wanted to work with Karan Johar and is glad that her dream came true.

"I have always wanted to work with Karan Johar and he has been on my wishlist since a very long time, much before I came to Mumbai. I always wanted to work with him even before this song. I am glad that I got this opportunity to start my relation with Dharma Productions. He gave me such a kickass number. I wish that we sort of do a lot of work together and collaborate on really amazing stuff. Hopefully soon in the near future."

Kriti Sanon also revealed that as soon as Karan Johar offered the dance number, she jumped at the opportunity and grabbed it with both hands. Going by her statements, it is pretty evident that Kriti Sanon is a fan of Karan Johar's work and wants to star in his upcoming projects and we hope her dream would turn into reality soon.

The lovely Kriti Sanon is currently shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat and she plays the role of Parvati Bai. She had to undergo intense sword fighting and horse riding training to prepare herself for the role. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. Apart from Panipat, Kritio Sanon is also shooting for Housefull 4 and Arjun Patiala and all her three movies are scheduled to release in 2019.

