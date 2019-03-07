Kriti Sanon On Luka Chuppi Success: It Feels Nice That People Are Resonating With The Film

Kriti Sanon who is currently striding high on the success of her latest release Luka Chuppi has struck the right chords with the audience owing to her character. The actress who plays the role of Rashmi is a perfect combination of a small-town girl with modern thinking and Kriti has been raking in immense appreciation to pull off the role with ease.

Speaking about the same, Kriti Sanon shares, "Rashmi is a perfect combination of a small-town girl with modern thinking. Rashmi is a girl-next-door and someone who has a strong opinion. That is something I could relate to, as well. I am strong-headed as a person. That is what attracted me to the character".

Luka Chuppi marks Kriti Sanon's highest opener ever as a solo female lead and the actress is overwhelmed with the kind of the response the film has been garmering.

While talking about the response to the film, Kriti shares, I followed my gut and it feels nice that the film is resonating with people".

Kriti Sanon has been treating the audience with varied characters giving a testimony of her versatility. Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

