Kriti Sanon On Panipat Sword Fighting Scenes: 'Fighting In A Nauvari Saree Was A Task'

I Jumped With Joy While Doing A Sword Fighting Scene

''I did a small portion of a sword fight, which was very interesting and a first for me. I have never done sword fighting. I was very excited and thrilled on that day because I was getting to do action. I was not at all scared but jumping with joy,'' said Kriti Sanon to Bollywoodlife.

Fighting In A Nauvari Saree Was A Task

''I obviously did rehearse for it because I had to get it right, the postures - and not genuinely killing anyone on the set. And fighting in a nauvari saree was a task. I could never imagine myself doing that but it was a lot of fun.''

'Injuries' – That's When You Know It's Well Done

''When you get to know about your injuries after the shoot is done and only when you hit the bed, you know it's done well,'' she said.

Panipat Grand Release

Panipat starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019. The movie is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and co-produced by his wife Sunita Gowariker.