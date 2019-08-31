Kriti Sanon & Pankaj Tripathi’s Film On Surrogacy - Mimi - First Poster Is Out

Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi will be starring in Luka Chuppi director, Laxman Utekar's next, Mimi. The film is an unconventional one, revolving around the concept of surrogacy, and its gradual acceptance in Indian society. Kriti took to her Twitter to unveil the first poster of the film, and it is heart touching. Take a look.

Kriti Sanon tweeted the first poster of Mimi and wrote, "Life is a journey filled with unexpected miracles. Get ready for a journey like never before, #Mimi !! This one's gonna be so special.." (sic)

Mimi is inspired by a Marathi film titled 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy', which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Speaking about the film, he had said, "There's a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there's a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. 'Mimi' is one such tale."

"It explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can't wait to be one. What's unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it and that's what makes Mimi exciting," he added.

Kriti and Pankaj have collaborated earlier in two films. First, they were seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi, and the second, in Luka Chuppi.

