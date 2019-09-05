Kriti Sanon Plays Special Role In Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh

In what looks like an unexpected move, actor Kriti Sanon has reportedly joined Kartik Aaryan in his upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The two actors have already shared screen space in Luka Chuppi. Kartik had earlier shared a picture from the movie sets with a female actor holding a clapboard in a way that her face was not shown.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik wrote, "Aaj shoot karne ek special mehmaan aayi hain!! Guess who is here to play HideNSeek with #ChintuTyagi #PatiPatniAurWoh." (sic)

Actor Ananya Pandey, who plays the female lead in the movie, commented on the Instagram post. She wrote, "I wasn't there on the set so u shot with someone else dildaar #Pati hai aap," she wrote. (sic) Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also responded to the post and wrote, "Main bata do sab Ko ? @kartikaaryan." (sic)

Mudassar Aziz, who received fame with his movie Happy Bhaag Jayegi, is helming the film. The film will be a remake of the 1978 drama, which was of the same name. The earlier version of the film starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. While Kartik plays the role of Sanjeev's, Bhumi Pednekar plays the wife, which was originally essayed by Vidya. Ananya will be playing the role of Ranjeeta in the new version of the film.

Speculations started surfacing, which claimed the girl behind the clapboard to be Kartik's rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan or Ananya. However, reports claimed it was Kriti who was behind the clapboard. A Mumbai Mirror report even quoted a source as saying, "Kriti and Juno share a great equation so when he approached her for a guest appearance in Pati Patni Aur Woh, she readily agreed."

The report also added that the role of Kriti in the remake is roped for Parveen Babi's character from the original. It was also said that Kriti shot her portion for a day in Lucknow after which she headed back to Mumbai.