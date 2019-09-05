English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kriti Sanon Plays Special Role In Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh

    By
    |

    In what looks like an unexpected move, actor Kriti Sanon has reportedly joined Kartik Aaryan in his upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The two actors have already shared screen space in Luka Chuppi. Kartik had earlier shared a picture from the movie sets with a female actor holding a clapboard in a way that her face was not shown.

    Kriti Sanon To Appear In Kartik Aaryans Pati Patni Aur Woh

    Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik wrote, "Aaj shoot karne ek special mehmaan aayi hain!! Guess who is here to play HideNSeek with #ChintuTyagi #PatiPatniAurWoh." (sic)

    Actor Ananya Pandey, who plays the female lead in the movie, commented on the Instagram post. She wrote, "I wasn't there on the set so u shot with someone else dildaar #Pati hai aap." (sic) Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also responded to the post and wrote, "Main bata do sab Ko ? @kartikaaryan." (sic)

    Mudassar Aziz, who received fame with his movie Happy Bhaag Jayegi, is helming the film. The film will be a remake of the 1978 drama, which was of the same name. The earlier version of the film starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. While Kartik plays the role of Sanjeev's, Bhumi Pednekar plays the wife, which was originally essayed by Vidya. Ananya will be playing the role of Ranjeeta in the new version of the film.

    Speculations started surfacing, which claimed the girl behind the clapboard to be Kartik's rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan or Ananya. However, reports claimed it was Kriti who was behind the clapboard. A Mumbai Mirror report even quoted a source as saying, "Kriti and Juno share a great equation so when he approached her for a guest appearance in Pati Patni Aur Woh, she readily agreed."

    The report also added that the role of Kriti in the remake is roped for Parveen Babi's character from the original. It was also said that Kriti shot her portion for a day in Lucknow after which she headed back to Mumbai.

    More KRITI SANON News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue