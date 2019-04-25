Kriti Sanon On Her Arjun Patiala Co-star Diljit Dosanjh: 'I Have A Wonderful Chemistry With Him'

Diljit Dosanjh Is A Brilliant Actor

"Diljit is a brilliant actor. I think what really amazed me is that we had not really met before so much, and when we did our first scene together, the scene didn't had any dialogues, it was montage of a song, but chemistry was there, from the get go. There was action and reaction, nothing was planned. So I think when you have a brilliant actor in front of you, the chemistry gets set from the first scene," said Kriti Sanon to a leading daily.

Kriti Sanon Confirmed Arjun Patiala's Release Date

"It is releasing on 19th of July and the trailer will be out accordingly and it is completely different kind of comedy film. It is slightly spoofy kind of comedy. I don't think that kind of take on comedy has done before. It is shaped up really well. It got amazing music and I am also looking forward to the film to release because I shot the film before Luka Chuppi and Hosuefull 4."

I Take People's Stress Away With My Movies

''I love comedy, I think it is really difficult to make people laugh firstly and it is also very important with of stress we'll have in our lives. When audience goes into the theaters, and you can manage to make them laugh, and forget all their stress, there is nothing better than that and I am happy that I am getting opportunity to do comedy back to back," she said.

Kriti Sanon Is A Busy Bee

Apart from Arjun Patiala, Kriti Sanon would next be seen in Housefull 4 and also star in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat where she plays the role of Parvati Bai. Panipat also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles.