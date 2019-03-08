English
    Kriti Sanon: Saying Yes To Luka Chuppi Was A Very Instinctive Decision

    Kriti Sanon is basking in the success of her latest film Luka Chuppi. The actress says she is thrilled with the box office performance of the movie. In a recent interview to HT, she said, ''There's also a lot of gratitude. There is a lot of hard work that goes into it. Saying yes to the film was a very instinctive decision as I loved the script. It's nice to know that your thinking matches with the audience somewhere.''

    When asked about the similarities between Bitti (From Bareilly Ki Barfi) and Rashmi (From Luka Chuppi), she said, "Every small town differs. Even in UP, things are different every 10km. The flavour, people are different. Also in one particular town, there are very different kinds of people and it depends on their environment, education, etc.''

    She added, "Bitti grew up in a cocooned environment in Bareilly. She was strong but her aspirations in terms of her career were a bit off. Even if she wanted to get married, it was about someone accepting her the way she is. She didn't really want to fall in love. On the other hand, Rashmi was a tricky combination of a modern girl and a small town girl. She was somewhere in the higher class of a small town and was educated in Delhi. So her thought process was quite evolved."

    The actress also said that now the audiences want to see stronger female characters on-screen, "It has become a lot more common among us as the women are working and want to work. They want to see the women who are working on screen too. So, I think it always flows from the audience. When you watch these characters, you feel inspired. You want to see stronger characters now. I think now when we write characters we have to make it relatable to the audience," she said.

    Meanwhile, Kriti is busy with the shooting of Panipat, "As a Punjabi woman from Delhi, playing a Maharashtrian in itself is a huge change. The character also belongs to a different era and I'm playing a person who was alive at some point of time. Ashu sir is amazing with the magic that he creates on the set," she concluded.

    Read more about: kriti sanon luka chuppi
    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 17:12 [IST]
