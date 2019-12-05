    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kriti Sanon Says Akshay Kumar Is The Best Co-Star For Her Sister Nupur Sanon To Have Debuted With

      Akshay Kumar is an actor who is always showered with praises as to how wonderful a co-star he is. Kriti Sanon, who has worked with Akshay in Housefull 4, thinks highly of the Khiladi, and says that her sister Nupur Sanon could not have had a better co-star to start her career with. Nupur made her screen debut with the music video, 'Filhall', starring opposite Akshay.

      Kriti Sanon On Her Sister Nupur Debuting With Akshay Kumar

      Kriti opened up about her rapport with Akshay Kumar in a chat with Hindustan Times. " I had a great time working with him on Housefull 4 and plus, he is a very chilled out, down-to-earth Dilli-waala, and a very nice human being, who is still very hungry to perform. I had a blast shooting with him and I am glad that Sajid sir and Farhad felt that our chemistry is something that they want to explore separately in Bachchan Pandey," she said.

      Housefull 4, a comedy directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was a huge hit. Kriti and Akshay will be sharing screen space once again, in Bachchan Pandey, which is also being directed by Farhad and produced by Sajid. The film is scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release.

      Kriti continued talking about her sister Nupur's debut. "As for Nupur, Filhall happened in a very organic way. She couldn't believe it for the longest time but I am glad because I feel like he is best co-star that she could have ever asked for to start her career with. How many people can say that?" she said. Filhall became a trending chartbuster.

      Meanwhile, Kriti is promoting her upcoming film Panipat, a period drama directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and many others. It releases on December 6.

      Read more about: kriti sanon akshay kumar
      Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 19:53 [IST]
