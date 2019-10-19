Kriti Sanon: I Wouldn’t Categorise Housefull 4 Under Slapstick Comedy; I Don't Like Preachy Movies

Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for her next film, Housefull 4, says she doesn't think that Housefull 4 is a slapstick comedy. While speaking to HT, Kriti confessed that she loves watching brainless and mad crack comedy but she wouldn't categorise Housefull 4 under slapstick comedy.

She says, "Yes, it's (Housefull 4) crack and mad. There are two timelines, and there is comedy throughout. The humour and madness has increased. I wanted to be part of this fun film and huge franchise, and coming back with Sajid sir after Heropanti has been a special journey." (sic)

When asked if she's a fan of preachy movies, Kriti answered honestly and said, "No. Even if you are trying to put across a serious message, I get more attracted to films which put out a serious thought in a fun, light manner. Otherwise, I'd rather watch a documentary."

In the same interview, Kriti also spoke about working with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, and matching up with their comic timing. Kriti says that both Akshay and Riteish are too good. When she saw Johnny Lever and Chunkey Panday performing on the sets, she felt that all of them have done so many films in this genre that they have become pros. Hence, she feels that to match up to their level of comic timing is impossible.

Kriti thanked her co-stars as she got to learn a lot on the sets. Speaking of getting the comic timing right, she said one needs to have the right timing and needs to understand the rhythm of it. One also needs to shed his/her inhibitions and play along, according to the Luka Chuppi star.

"It is a lot about improvisations, about reacting at the right time. I never knew I had this inclination for comedy, till I tried it out," concluded Kriti.

Housefull 4, which also casts Kirti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde in the female lead roles, is all set to release on October 25.