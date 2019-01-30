Clash Of The Lovers: Kriti Sanon & Sushant Singh Rajput Will Battle Hard At The Box Office For Glory

The Clash Of The Lovers

"It is an interesting clash if you want to use that word. The news will help both the films to a certain extent. Both are medium budget films and any sort of publicity will be good," said a trade analyst to Deccan Chronicle.

There Might Be Cannibalisation At The Box Office

"But then, there will be a cannibalisation at the box office to a certain extent. You cannot rule out the audience with limited budgets deciding to see just one film at the box office that week."

Kriti Sanon & Sushant Singh Rajput

Rumours about their alleged relationship might work out to a certain extent as it's good publicity for the stars in question and can help add extra revenue at the box office, just like the way it happened to Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's Baaghi 2.

Luka Chuppi Vs Sonchiriya

While Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan starrer Luka Chuppi revolves around the storyline of live-in relationships in India, Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiriya is a movie about bandits. We'll have to wait and watch as to which movie the audiences will shower their love on March 1, 2019.