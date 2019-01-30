Clash Of The Lovers: Kriti Sanon & Sushant Singh Rajput Will Battle Hard At The Box Office For Glory
Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput were all over the news about their alleged relationship during the release of Raabta in 2018, but sadly the movie flopped at the box office and the rumours died down. Their alleged relationship is back in the news all over again, thanks to their upcoming releases Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya, as both the movies are set to hit the theatres on the same day, March 1, 2019. It'll be interesting to see the lovers battle it out at the box office and is first of a kind we've seen lately.
The Clash Of The Lovers
"It is an interesting clash if you want to use that word. The news will help both the films to a certain extent. Both are medium budget films and any sort of publicity will be good," said a trade analyst to Deccan Chronicle.
There Might Be Cannibalisation At The Box Office
"But then, there will be a cannibalisation at the box office to a certain extent. You cannot rule out the audience with limited budgets deciding to see just one film at the box office that week."
Kriti Sanon & Sushant Singh Rajput
Rumours about their alleged relationship might work out to a certain extent as it's good publicity for the stars in question and can help add extra revenue at the box office, just like the way it happened to Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's Baaghi 2.
Luka Chuppi Vs Sonchiriya
While Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan starrer Luka Chuppi revolves around the storyline of live-in relationships in India, Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiriya is a movie about bandits. We'll have to wait and watch as to which movie the audiences will shower their love on March 1, 2019.
