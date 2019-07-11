REVEALED! Kriti Sanon To Play An RJ In Rahul Dholakia's Thriller?

Kriti Sanon Plays The Main Hero

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "Kriti is doing Rahul Dholakia's next which is a thriller. The film is expected to go on floors next month and will be her foray in the female-oriented movie space. She plays the main hero in the gritty thriller."

The Actress Plays An RJ Who Takes Up A Social Case

"Rahul has penned a beautiful but nail biting story that revolves around the medical scams happening in and around the country. There are several reports about how people are thugged when it comes to medical grounds. Kriti plays an RJ who takes the cause up and tries to make a difference."

The Thriller Has A Powerful Theme & Concept

The source further added, "She has proved her mettle and is willing to take risks now. When Rahul narrated the whole script to her, she immediately agreed to do the film because of the powerful theme and concept. Plus, she gets to lead the film completely from the front."

'I Am Glad People Are Taking Me Seriously As An Actor'

The actress who recently completed five years in Bollywood recently told PTI, "Both Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi were instinctive choices, today I do feel all the more confident to go with my gut feeling with a script. I am glad people are taking me seriously as an actor and it is because of the work I have done. It is important to grow with every film otherwise you become stagnant and my motive is to grow with every film."