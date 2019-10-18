Laal Kaptaan Movie Review: Live Audience Update On The Saif Ali Khan Starrer

Laal Kaptaan Public Review: Saif Ali Khan | Deepak Dobriyal | Manav VijÂ |FilmiBeat

Today (October 18, 2019), Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan hit the theatres and we're here with the live audience review of the film. The film is set roughly 25 years after the historical Battle of Buxar of 1764 and features Saif as a revenge-driven Naga warrior.

If you're planning to watch this movie, check out the netizens' reviews first...

Fenil Seta @fenil_seta: "#LaalKaptaan is a slow, painful and a bizarre film. The writing is poor and even the execution isn't great. The editing is not smooth in this film that has multiple tracks."

Box Office Stats @boxoffice_stats: "#Laalkaptaan is an average movie which has a good concept but ruined by its slow, repetitive and boring narrative. Few Scenes, Performances and Cinematography are Praiseworthy. #Saifalikhan gives a solid Performance. @deepakdobriyal is Excellent as Well. 2.5 Stars !!"

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI: "Watched #LaalKaptaan & it gave me severe headache. Story , direction performances & every aspect of the film is horrible to say the least. Watch at your own risk. Rating-⭐️."

bHASKAR MAJi @MadProphet: "If only more Indian filmmakers had the courage to embrace the surreal and genre instead of trying to be magic-realist about it, we wouldn't have half-arsed attempts like this one. Same mistake kinda ruined Tumbbad. Still worth a watch if you don't like blockbusters. #LaalKaptaan."

Deepak Bhurani @deepak_bhurani: "One word for #LaalKaptaan disappointed. The trailer of movie is much much better but the movie is dull. My rating 2.5/5."

ANMOL JAMWAL @anmolj4: "Take a bow #SaifAliKhan . Fully immersing himself in such an eccentric character! An authentic western with gory violence and a world so detailed and unique! The masses may not appreciate it but this is truly worth it! #LaalKaptaan Full review going up soon on the channel!"

Going by the live review, the film has received a mixed response from the movie-goers and has failed to woo the critics.

(Social media posts are unedited)