Laal Kaptaan Teaser: Saif Ali Khan's Menacing Avatar Will Leave You More Excited For This Film!

Saif Ali Khan has a special surprise for all his fans as he celebrates his 49th birthday today. The makers of his upcoming film, 'Laal Kaptaan' which has him playing a Naga Sadhu, have released the official teaser of the movie.

The teaser begins with Saif putting ash on his forehead. Then, he is seen looking intensely into the camera and saying, "Har Raam ka apna Raavan, har Raavan ka apna Dussehra (Every Raam has a Raavan and ever Raavan has his Dusshera)."

The official Twitter handle of Eros Now posted the teaser and tweeted, "Har Ram Ka Apna Raavan, Har Ram Ka Apna Dussehra. Presenting #SaifAliKhan in and as Laal Kaptaan. Directed by @nopisingh

, the hunt will begin on 11th October 2019." (sic)

The revenge drama is helmed by Navdeep Singh who previously directed Anushka Sharma's 'NH10'. Earlier when Saif's first look from the sets got leaked online, many compared it with Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow from The Pirates of Caribbean franchise.

Later in an interview when Saif was quizzed about it in a Mid-day interview, he clarified, "My nephew Kiaan [Karisma Kapoor's son] and son [Ibrahim] saw the photographs before they had leaked, and said, 'Hey, that's Jack Sparrow.' The resemblance was because of the jacket and dreadlocks. While filming, I never thought about it. If I did, I wouldn't have done it. But, everything will make sense when you see the film."

Speaking about the film, producer Aanand L Rai earlier said in an official statement, "We have complete conviction and faith in the story above all else. Laal Kaptaan is that kind of film that is definitely going to generate a genre and narrative style of its own."

'Laal Kaptaan' is slated to release in cinema halls on October 11, 2019.

