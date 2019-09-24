Laal Kaptaan Trailer: Saif Ali Khan Begins The Deadly Hunt In Chapter 1!

Saif Ali Khan has been a part of many challenging films in his career. Now, the actor is all set to surprise us with his new avatar in Navdeep Singh's 'Laal Kaptaan'. The revenge drama has Saif essaying the role of a Naga Sadhu.

This morning, the makers unveiled the first trailer of the film and it looks quite intriguing. In the 1.22 minute video, we get a glimpse of Saif as a Naga Sadhu who goes on a killing spree.

Producer Aanand L. Rai took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer and captioned it as, "From ashes to ashes, from dust to dust - no hiding from #LaalKaptaan's vengeance, in this we trust. The deadly HUNT has begun! Be a part of his journey. #HuntBegins18Oct @ErosNow #SaifAliKhan @cypplOfficial @Nopisingh @zyhssn @deepakdobriyal #ManavVij." (sic)

Watch the trailer here.

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen making a special appearance in this Saif starrer. Speaking about it, director Navdeep Singh told Pinkvilla, "It's a special appearance but a very pivotal one. I wanted somebody who would leave an impression, someone with star quality and appeal. Sonakshi fit the bill perfectly. I'll leave her part as a mystery!! All I'll say is she's the most glamorous thing in the film. She was fabulous to work with! I was a little apprehensive the night of the shoot. I hadn't met her before and we were already mid schedule. I had no idea what to expect. It was a pleasant surprise! She is super smart, tuned in, a fab actor and totally professional."

Sonakshi's voice is heard in the first trailer of 'Laal Kaptaan' which was released online today.

Produced by Eros International and Color Yellow Productions, 'Laal Kaptaan' is slated to hit the theatrical screens on October 18, 2019.

