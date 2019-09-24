English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Laal Kaptaan Trailer: Saif Ali Khan Begins The Deadly Hunt In Chapter 1!

    By
    |

    Saif Ali Khan has been a part of many challenging films in his career. Now, the actor is all set to surprise us with his new avatar in Navdeep Singh's 'Laal Kaptaan'. The revenge drama has Saif essaying the role of a Naga Sadhu.

    This morning, the makers unveiled the first trailer of the film and it looks quite intriguing. In the 1.22 minute video, we get a glimpse of Saif as a Naga Sadhu who goes on a killing spree.

    lal

    Producer Aanand L. Rai took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer and captioned it as, "From ashes to ashes, from dust to dust - no hiding from #LaalKaptaan's vengeance, in this we trust. The deadly HUNT has begun! Be a part of his journey. #HuntBegins18Oct @ErosNow #SaifAliKhan @cypplOfficial @Nopisingh @zyhssn @deepakdobriyal #ManavVij." (sic)

    Watch the trailer here.

    Sonakshi Sinha will be seen making a special appearance in this Saif starrer. Speaking about it, director Navdeep Singh told Pinkvilla, "It's a special appearance but a very pivotal one. I wanted somebody who would leave an impression, someone with star quality and appeal. Sonakshi fit the bill perfectly. I'll leave her part as a mystery!! All I'll say is she's the most glamorous thing in the film. She was fabulous to work with! I was a little apprehensive the night of the shoot. I hadn't met her before and we were already mid schedule. I had no idea what to expect. It was a pleasant surprise! She is super smart, tuned in, a fab actor and totally professional."

    Sonakshi's voice is heard in the first trailer of 'Laal Kaptaan' which was released online today.

    Produced by Eros International and Color Yellow Productions, 'Laal Kaptaan' is slated to hit the theatrical screens on October 18, 2019.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets ANNOYED With This Habit Of Hubby Saif Ali Khan; Read More!

    More SAIF ALI KHAN News

    Read more about: saif ali khan laal kaptaan
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue